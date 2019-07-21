Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: People of Apollo

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There are so many men and women who were part of getting America’s space program off the ground and into deep space 50 years ago.
Phil Sumrall was a junior engineer working at the Dynamic Test Stand.He worked to verify the flight worthiness of the Saturn 5.
But on the day of the Apollo 11 launch his duties were over and he told our Liz Hurley that Dr. Von Braun wanted all those who could, to go outside on the grounds of the Kennedy Space Center to witness history.
Sumrall says he pulled out the gift his co-workers at Marshall had just given him as a wedding gift, and used his new 8 milli-meter camera.
“We realized then that we were making history. What we didn’t know if it was going to be good history or bad history. We were going to do something that was dramatic. But whether we were going to succeed on the whole mission and land men on the moon, and bring them safely home or not. We didn’t know that. We didn’t know who’s going to pull off the greatest technical accomplishment of the 20th century perhaps at this point of all time,” said Phil Sumrall, Saturn Flight Dynamics Specialist.
