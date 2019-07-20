Woman killed in Moulton house fire identified

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Investigators say they’re working to figure out what caused a house to go up in flames around 3 o’clock on Saturday morning killing 40-year-old Rebecca Johson on County Road 546 in Moulton.
Neighbors say they woke up to the sound of fire truck sirens. Many people who live in the area say when they opened their front door, they saw the blaze blaring high in the sky.
It took Caddo-Midway and Moulton firefighters six hours to put out the flames. Investigators say they were there within in minutes, but they were too late.
“At the time of the fire, the victim was alone, so right now they trying to forensically identify the person. The body has been sent to the forensic lab in Huntsville for an autopsy and we should be able to release a name maybe later today,”Darwin Clark , Caddo-Midway Administration Chief of Fire Department.
Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation until they find a cause for the fire.
