Muggy night with temps in 70s and isolated storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Isolated storms will continue to fire up into the early evening hours. They will move slowly and some will actually remain stationary and produce locally heavy rain.
Some street flooding will be possible. Be sure to track the latest rain with our First Alert Live Doppler Radar on our weather app. We expect the activity to wind down by 10 p.m.
It will be a muggy night with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs will return to near 90 again on Sunday with scattered afternoon storms.
A cold front will move in early Tuesday and this will increase rain chances beginning late Monday afternoon. Showers and storms will become widespread Monday night into Tuesday morning.
It looks like the front will pass through around Noon. A north wind will begin to bring in cooler and drier air for the afternoon.
Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s through Friday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. The lower humidity will likely lead to no rain Wednesday through early Friday.
