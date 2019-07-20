Instant Admission Days at Calhoun Community College

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - If you want to attend college, Calhoun Community College is making it easy with Instant Admission Days.
If you’ve graduated high school or completed your GED you’ll get accepted into the college instantly, during Instant Admission Days.
Mark your calendar for Tuesday, July 23 for 1 p.m. That’s the next time you’ll be able to arrive, apply and get accepted all in the same day.
You’ll also be able to meet college advisers, register for fall classes at either the Decatur or Huntsville campuses.
