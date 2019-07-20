$10K worth of food donated to Jackson County school backpack program

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - We’re covering your community in Jackson County where $10,000 worth of food has been collected and donated for the school backpack program.
Volunteers with the non-profit organization Food For Thought had the goal to fill these shelves to help more than 900 students.
They held food drives at 7 stores on Friday and you delivered. The event organizer says one in every 4 kids in the county don’t have enough food to eat.
“Every week we send home at least 10 items of food with the children in their backpacks. The teachers place them in there for the weekend. We know it’s not enough to feed them for the whole weekend, but it will help them come back to school on Monday morning not hungry,” said Mary K Carlton, Backpack Program Organizer.
It’s not to late for you to get involved and make a difference.
Three Foodland grocery stores in Jackson County will accept donations for the backpack program until August 2.
The group is $5,000 away from their goal.
