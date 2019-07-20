Back-to-school drive for students in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Students are gearing up to go back to school.
Members of Westview Church of Christ in Madison are making sure they have the supplies they need to start the year off right.
The church held a back-to-school event Saturday morning, handing out free backpacks, crayons, markers, glue and hand sanitizer.
Senior Minister Michael Brown says it’s an annual event meant to lend a hand to our community.
“We been doing this about 10 years now. We do it for the purpose of trying to help children have a starter kit for the upcoming school year. We try to do things that give back to the community and try to help improve the quality of the community,” said Michael Brown Senior Minister, Westview Church of Christ
The drive ended this afternoon at 1 p.m. Church members say the free event was a success and they look forward to helping more children next year.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.