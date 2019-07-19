74-year-old man shot and killed in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was another deadly shooting in Ardmore Thursday night.
Investigators were called to a home off Highway 251 at about 7:30 p.m. They found the 74-year-old male victim lying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say he was dead at the scene.
Investigators say the victim’s wife said they heard noises out back so her husband went to check. She then heard gunshots.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Deputies say the suspect possibly fled on foot. Tracking dogs have been brought in. They have not yet identified the suspect.
This is Ardmore’s second fatal shooting this week. A 72-year-old woman was found murdered early Tuesday.
