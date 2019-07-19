New poll shows Alabama’s feelings on Gov. Ivey, Pres. Trump, abortion, confederate monuments & Democratic candidates

HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WAFF) - A brand new NBC/Survey Monkey poll released Friday morning is taking Alabama’s temperatures on some key issues.
President Trump’s approval rating remains relatively steady. Overall, 60% of Alabama voters either strongly approve or somewhat approve of his job performance. That’s one point higher than the most recent poll, 9 months ago.
So, who do Alabama Democrats want to see in office instead? The poll, taken after the first Democratic debate, shows Joe Biden as the clear favorite. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris are the only other candidates to break 10%.
Governor Ivey’s approval rating has taken a significant plunge, but overall, she remains popular. 63% of voters give her a passing grade. However, that’s down from 75% last year.
Alabama is also very divided over whether or not the state legislature is doing a good job. While lawmakers passed popular bipartisan bills increasing teacher pay and helping first responders, a controversial abortion restriction bill also caused national protests. The 2019 session doesn’t seem to have had much of an impact on public opinion, with the needle moving only a couple of points over the past 9 months.
In the wake of that abortion bill, pollsters asked Alabama voters if they feel Roe vs. Wade should be overturned.
