Lightning destroys 100-year-old tree outside Morgan County church

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A tree in a Morgan County community that has stood for more than 100 years was destroyed in seconds when lightning hit it during a storm Tuesday.
The tree outside the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church stood as part of the fabric of the community. The more than 100-year-old tree is symbolic for a small community church, and although it will be missed, members are calling what happened a saving grace.
“It just makes you realize that you gotta be careful. You don’t ever know when anything is gonna happen,” said resident Whitney Corbin.
Corbin grew up across the street from the church and has never seen anything like this in her life.
“We were just cooking supper and we heard a bang, and we looked out there and there was pieces of tree flying everywhere," she said,.
Limbs and bark flew hundreds of yards and even blew in church windows and part of the roof.
No one was on the property when it happened, and no one was injured.
“We are confident that anyone who would’ve been here would’ve suffered bodily injuries. So we’re confident that it was by the grace of God that we were not here for a meeting or not here working at the time this occurred," said the pastor, Mike Vest.
The tree that stood hundreds of years, guarding the loved ones in this community, will never be forgotten.
It will eventually be cleaned up and removed from the church property.
