HSV business owner selected for Trump’s annual Made in America Showcase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not everyone has the opportunity to meet the president of the United States. Colin Wayne, CEO for Redline Steel, got that opportunity this week when he was invited to represent Alabama at Trump’s third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
“We got an email from the White House at random. We had no clue what to expect,” said Wayne.
His team was surprised by the invitation, they first didn’t believe the email was real. “They had been vetting the entire email just to make sure it was real. It’s not everyday you get invited to the White House.”
Wayne’s company focuses on manufacturing wall art decor specifically out of steel. They also make candles and canvas'.
Redline Steel wasn’t started the conventional way. Wayne says the company initially started with him wanting to be a customer reaching out to a local business owner. “It turned into me making an offer to him to be an investor in his business,” said Wayne. When things didn’t work out, Wayne started what is now Redline Steel.
Wayne’s company has seen a lot of success, selling more than 4 million products. “We’re projected to be an Inc 100 company next year once we’re eligible. We currently employee over 40 employees,” said Wayne.
Only one business from all 50 states are selected to attend the Made in America Showcase. This year, the honor went to Wayne’s Redline Steel company. “It’s an unbelievable experience for us and an achievement for us as a small growing business to be recognized by one of the largest organizations in the world, the Trump administration," said Wayne.
He told WAFF 48 that President Trump liked his companies product so much, he was going to buy one.
Wayne and other company owners were able to explore parts of the White House that are typically closed off to tourist.
Wayne and his company are now considered alumni of the showcase event and will get to go back to the nations capital every year.
