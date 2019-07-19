Hot & humid with more afternoon storms

We are seeing areas of fog as we wake up this morning with visibility below a mile in some spots. That fog will dissipate by 8 to 9am and then we will start to warm up. We will have some passing clouds, but there should be some decent sunshine out there through the middle of the day today. That will help temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s by this afternoon. Humidity will be very high today and that will lead to feels-like temperatures climbing towards 103, possible 107-degrees. Storms this afternoon will fire up after 1 or 2pm and will be much more isolated than what we have seen this week.