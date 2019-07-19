Hot & humid with more afternoon storms

Happy Friday! We have seen several rounds of storms this week and there are more on the way as we move into the afternoon today.
We are seeing areas of fog as we wake up this morning with visibility below a mile in some spots. That fog will dissipate by 8 to 9am and then we will start to warm up. We will have some passing clouds, but there should be some decent sunshine out there through the middle of the day today. That will help temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s by this afternoon. Humidity will be very high today and that will lead to feels-like temperatures climbing towards 103, possible 107-degrees. Storms this afternoon will fire up after 1 or 2pm and will be much more isolated than what we have seen this week.
Most places/people won’t see storms today, but there is a much better likelihood for storms across the Valley Saturday and again on Sunday. Storms could fire up as early as 10am Saturday and we will see these scattered storms for much of the day. Where we don’t see storms on Saturday, we still expect some heat as temperatures make the mid to upper 80s, even a few low 90s. Sunday looks very similar before things get much more active early next week and that will bring in some rain and then cooler air.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
