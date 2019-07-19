Hot and humid, scattered showers this afternoon

Monday will bring another round of showers and storms to jump-start the weekend, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. A cold front will move southward, pushing rain out in front of it. After the front moves through, the muggy and soggy conditions will be replaced by drier air behind the front. There will be a noticeable difference in how the air feels during the second half of the workweek. Wednesday through Friday’s temperatures could even be slightly below average, which would be a welcomed change.