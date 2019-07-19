Hot and humid, scattered showers this afternoon

Another hot and humid Alabama day to wrap up the workweek. Dew points are soaring, with most areas in the mid to upper 70s, and Scottsboro even made it 82 for the dew point. Values around 70 are already muggy enough, but anything higher than that is just miserable. Temperatures will make it into the low to mid-90s this afternoon, and with the high humidity, it will feel a lot worse than the actual air temperature but should stay out of Heat Advisory criteria.
A wet weekend is in store. A few showers could be possible during the AM hours, but most of the action will be reserved for the afternoon, with rain coverage decreasing around and after sunset. Some storms that develop could be quite strong with locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. These storms should not last long.
Monday will bring another round of showers and storms to jump-start the weekend, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. A cold front will move southward, pushing rain out in front of it. After the front moves through, the muggy and soggy conditions will be replaced by drier air behind the front. There will be a noticeable difference in how the air feels during the second half of the workweek. Wednesday through Friday’s temperatures could even be slightly below average, which would be a welcomed change.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.