Flies, mice, roaches and blue fuzz: Your July 19th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

Elsewhere in Madison County, we saw a rebound for El Molcajete on Highway 72 in Madison. In April, we told you they were hit with one of the lowest scores we’ve seen in a long time. A follow up in May saw little improvement. In this followup inspection, their new score still isn’t great, but it’s 18 points higher than it was back then and is now 83. Inspectors still noted flies in the kitchen and a few food temperature issues. We’ll keep an eye on future reports to see what happens at El Molcajete next.