Flies, mice, roaches and blue fuzz: Your July 19th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -There are some words that jump out when you dozens of reports from health inspectors every week. “Mice", “rodents”, “flies” and “roaches” are all on that list. Now, we’ve added “blue fuzz”.
All of those problems were found at various restaurants around north Alabama in the past week.
The Beignet Cafe on Winchester Road in Riverton has the lowest score in Madison County this week with an 80. That’s where inspectors found the blue fuzz growing on a vegetable egg bake. There were also issues with food temperatures and an etouffee that expired 10 days before inspectors arrived still in the kitchen.
Elsewhere in Madison County, we saw a rebound for El Molcajete on Highway 72 in Madison. In April, we told you they were hit with one of the lowest scores we’ve seen in a long time. A follow up in May saw little improvement. In this followup inspection, their new score still isn’t great, but it’s 18 points higher than it was back then and is now 83. Inspectors still noted flies in the kitchen and a few food temperature issues. We’ll keep an eye on future reports to see what happens at El Molcajete next.
Two Waffle Houses in Madison County made the “Trouble Spots” list this week. The Waffle House on University near Jordan Lane gets an 88 because of dishwasher temperature issues and a dirty ice machine. The location at Shields Road and Highway 72 earns an 82 due to roaches and flies. There were also roaches and flies at the El Olmeca in Hampton Cove when the kitchen cops paid a visit. It got a grade of 88.
More scores and notes below the video:
In the Shoals, the Kitchen Cops have had a pretty easy summer. There have been very few problems from Franklin or Colbert Counties in the past couple of months. This week, there were some issues in Lauderdale County to report.
The Foodland Deli on Highway 72 in Killen has the lowest score this week with an 83. Inspectors found evidence of mice, then after searching, a live mouse was caught. There was also a grease spill reported and problems with safety certifications. A followup inspection didn’t show any more rodents, but the low score stands for now.
In Florence, the Chili’s on Cox Creek gets an 85 because of dirty pans. The Hot Rod Cafe on County Road 30 gets and 87 because of missing food time stamps, and the Quick Stop on Court Street gets and 84 because of missing soap and towels in the bathroom.
Here’s a look at the raw data from around the Valley this week:
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.