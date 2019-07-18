USDA requesting Nosey’s owner to lose AWA license

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 18, 2019 at 8:07 AM CDT - Updated July 18 at 9:59 AM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The USDA wants to keep the owner of the 35-year-old elephant Nosey from traveling with the animal in the future.

They are accusing Nosey's owner, Hugo Liebel, of providing false information to government officials and missing a deadline to respond to a complaint from May.

They want Liebel's Animal Welfare Act License to be taken away.

Liebel says he hasn’t seen a copy of the May complaint and that he hasn’t missed a deadline.

Read more at the Decatur Daily.

