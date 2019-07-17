Teen waives prelim hearing in crash that killed Rod, Paula Bramblett

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Johnston Edward Taylor, the 16-year-old driver who faces two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett, has filed a motion to withdraw his request for a preliminary hearing in the case.
The preliminary hearing was set for July 31. The decision to withdraw means Taylor’s case can now go to a grand jury.
Generally, prosecutors wait until all evidence is back before presenting cases to a grand jury. There’s no word on a timeline in this case.
Taylor was arrested at his home on July 1, charged as an adult with manslaughter related to the crash that killed the Brambletts, then taken to the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $50,000. He has since posted bail.
According to an affidavit, following the crash the Auburn Police Department obtained search warrants to extract the Electronic Data Recording Modules from both Taylor’s 2011 Jeep Cherokee Laredo and the Brambletts’ 2017 Toyota Highlander.
The modules act in a similar manner to an airplane’s black box, recording some data about a vehicle’s actions that can be extracted for review following a crash. When the data was analyzed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, it was determined that Taylor’s Jeep was accelerating from 89 mph to 91 mph, with no signs of any braking, when he hit the back of the Highlander.
The posted speed limit in the area of Shug Jordan Parkway where the double-fatal crash happened is 55 mph.
Additionally, prior to Taylor’s arrest, Auburn police received results of its Toxicology Analysis Report on a blood sample taken while Taylor was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital the evening of the crash.
The blood, sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing, found THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana “and is indicative of recent usage of Marijuana at the time of the collision on May 25th 2019.”
Rod Bramblett was the celebrated voice of Auburn Tigers athletics. His wife had worked for Auburn University in its Office of Information Technology. They left behind two children, Shelby and Joshua.
