Storms and heat expected today

Temperatures Friday will be back into the low to mid 90s but the high humidity will lead to feels-like temperatures into the triple digits as well. We will once again have midday and afternoon storm chances with the best threat of that being on Sand Mountain. The stormy stretch of weather looks like it will continue into the weekend as well with wider spread storms possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be very dependent on the rain and clouds. Any rain and clouds that we do see will keep temperatures cooler. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s, if the rain and clouds stay persistent, to the low 90s, if we see some breaks in the rain and see sunshine.