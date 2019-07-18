South Huntsville library opening pushed back to 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The next page of south Huntsville’s new library will take a little longer to turn.
City and library leaders tell WAFF 48 News that a mixture of architectural changes and rising construction costs have pushed back the bidding of the project, ultimately resulting in a 2021 opening date.
Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton said he expects the project to be put out to bid in the next 30-60 days, several months after the original bidding goal of Spring 2019.
The nearly 39-thousand square foot facility (located next to the Sandra Moon Complex) was originally scheduled to be completed as early as the fall of 2020.
When completed, the complex will feature large conference rooms, an art gallery, a cafe, expanded space for children and young adults among other amenities.
However, the city will be putting forward two bid plans, one with all the originally designed amenities (as partially laid out above) and one without the conference rooms.
Huntsville-Madison County Library Director of Public Relations Melanie Thorton said the library is still $4 million short of its fundraising goal for the entire project.
“We really need a good and clear idea of how much the project is going to cost, we want to have options moving forward,” she said.
Huntsville City and Madison County have already donating $2 million a piece to the effort, which is roughly expected to cost $11 million. Thorton said once the bids return, the library should have a clearer estimate of how much money it needs to raise.
Caroline Kennedy, the capital campaign coordinator for the project, said new and generous donations are coming in every month.
Both Kennedy and Thorton said the conference rooms could be potentially phased in at a later date as funding becomes available.
South Huntsville is currently served by the roughly 10 thousand square foot Bailey Cove library.
South Huntsville resident Ariel Hobbs took her four children to the library on Wednesday, and called the news “disappointing.” However, she said her family is excited to see the final product when it is finished.
“We love to read, we love to read aloud, we home-school, that’s something we do all the time. They love to play and pick new books,” Hobbs said.
The library is accepting donations to help reach its funding goal, you can find the link on its foundation website.
