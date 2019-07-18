Scottsboro police working to increase department recruiting

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -The chief of Police in Scottsboro reports issues recruiting and retaining officers in the city, and says it’s becoming standard to be understaffed. Chief Ralph Dawe says despite the shortage the city is still safe.
“We’ve had some problems with retaining officers," admitted Dawe. "They’ll go to different agencies with different benefits or pay and also recruiting new officers.”
A full force for the department is around 45 officers. In the last few months it’s been a snail pace trying to fill their six vacancies.
This week, 5 officers were sworn in and head to the academy next week. “They won’t be back or three months. It’s a long process," said Dawe.
Dawe and his department aren’t alone in the struggle to keep people on the job.
“In 2012, we had 1,137 people apply for 24 firefighter positions. Last year for 30 positions we had less than 400 apply," said David Harer, president of Professional Firefighters of Alabama. Those numbers reflect the city of Huntsville.
In Madison, they’ve seen a 40 percent decrease in applicants.
The Scottsboro fire department reports they can’t keep people on the job.
Dawe says with more retirees down the line more vacancies will come. To keep up he has cut some programs like funeral escorts in an effort to maintain city safety.
Lawmakers in Montgomery passed a bill earlier this year that changes the benefit package for first responders. It’s something recruiters are hopeful will turn things around. It goes into effect next year.
