Rocket City Trash Pandas moving merchandise store to bigger storefront

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have quickly become one of the most popular Minor League baseball teams. They have smashed merchandise record sales as the fan base spans worldwide.
On Wednesday, Ralph Nelson, CEO for Ballcorps LLC, announced the team’s merchandise store would be moving from its current storefront location at Bridge Street to the former storefront of Michael’s Kors next to Sephora.
Nelson says this move adds more space for the company. “We’re able to also move our online merchandising in the back, and then have all of our retail under one roof."
Nelson hinted that because the store front has been very successful, the company is considering leaving the store open even after the baseball season starts in 2020.
The team has sold $1.25 million in merchandise since the store opened in November of 2018. “It never slows down. We’ve had to increase our staff there and we’ve had to increase our inventory there," said Nelson.
Season tickets have also been in high demand. Nelson tells WAFF 48 the team started out with 15,000 season tickets. Now, they are 143 season tickets away from selling out. “We have to be really careful not to over sell season tickets because we always want to have other tickets available for fans on the night of the game or an events purchase,” said Nelson.
Because demand for season tickets is very high, Nelson and his team will consider adding more once they sell out.
The grand re-opening for the store will be Monday, July 29th from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. There will be music, temporary Trash Panda tattoo’s for children, merchandise giveaways, and more. The first 300 people in attendance will receive an official Rocket City Trash Panda lanyard.
Door prizes will be awarded every two hours. Fans can also purchase the Trash Pandas authentic jersey experience for $199 in-store only on July 29th.
