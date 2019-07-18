Man arrested in U-Haul, accused of leading police on chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say Timathy Payne was arrested on Wednesday in a stolen U-Haul truck after a short pursuit on Drake Avenue.
Investigators say, a patrol officer spotted the vehicle north on Triana Boulevard and attempted to stop him. He traveled west on Drake Avenue where he wrecked at Cobb Road striking a utility pole and then ran on foot.
The officer caught him shortly thereafter. Payne had rented the truck from the U-Haul on Governors Drive on July 13. The business made several attempts to contact him before making their report on July 16.
Payne is charged with theft of a vehicle, attempting to elude police, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Payne has several other theft related incidents.
