Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office wants answers after dog found injured

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Limestone County are looking for answers right now after a dog, named Deniro, was found in the Owens community with an infection and leg injury, but no sign as to what actually caused it.
Deniro was admitted to the veterinarian on Tuesday. They say he’s a Great Pyrenees and should be around 70 pounds, but he only weighed 44 pounds.
They also believed someone tried to help his leg injury with a makeshift splint, but because the splint was so tight, it cut off circulation to his foot, leading to swelling.
The vets believe Deniro will be recovering for about four to six weeks.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who may know anything about this dog to give them a call.
Meanwhile, the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter is accepting donations to help with Deniro’s medical expenses.
