Huntsville Hospital becomes state’s 1st hospital with facility dog program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is welcoming a four-legged staff member.
Asteroid is a certified service dog available to serve pediatric and adult patients one-on-one.
Asteroid provides services based on medical goals and can sit alongside patients during medial procedures. She can also assist with patients’ families dealing with bereavement.
Hospital officials say it’s another way they try to put the needs of their patient first.
“Patient-centered care is super important to us. And so we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to improve hospitalizations for patients and families. And so having this dog here is just one more way to show that and to treat our patients the best way that we know how,” said Asteroid’s handler, Stefani Williams.
Huntsville Hospital is the first hospital in the state to offer a facility dog program
