Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers auctioning off gift items on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How would you like some beautiful jewelry? Maybe a new iPad? What about Alabama football tickets?
This Friday, you can choose from hundreds of great gift ideas during the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers auction. All the money raised at the auction is used to pay the tips paid out by the program.
Last year, those tips allowed Crime Stoppers to recover nearly $500,000 in stolen property, make 173 arrests and close more than 1,000 cases.
Click here to see the items up for auction.
There’s no cost to attend the auction. It will be held Friday at the Redstone Federal Credit Union branch on Wynn Drive. The silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction starts at 6:30 p.m..
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.