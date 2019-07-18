Hot, humid, with afternoon storms | Wet weekend ahead

Monday also looks wet. Storms will develop out in front of a cold front. As it tracks southward, so will the rain. Tuesday will see a few showers at the start of the day, but rain and clouds will decrease later into the afternoon. The cold front will mainly bring drier air. Dew points will drop from the low to mid-70s on Monday (very humid) to the low 60 (much better), and by Wednesday, mostly sunny skies return.