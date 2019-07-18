Hot, humid, with afternoon storms | Wet weekend ahead

Good Thursday! It hasn't been the prettiest start to the day. Humid and hot conditions await the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Heat index values will be higher, and there is a Heat Advisory issued for most of the area, especially counties west of I-65. The clouds and showers this afternoon could help keep temperatures and head indicies from rising close to dangerous heat levels, but still, practice heat safety today!
There have been a few sprinkles here and there across the area, but scattered showers and storms will appear during the second half of today. Showers could spark early this afternoon, and activity could linger into tonight. Through the overnight, the rain will clear out and it should be a nice and quiet night. Lows will fall into the mid-70s.
Friday will be mostly dry. A few pop-up afternoon showers and storms are possible. Highs will peak into the mid-90s tomorrow. This weekend looks soggy. Saturday could see rain at the start of the day. Showers and storms will be most active during the afternoon but will decrease in coverage after sunset. Sunday has a decent shot for storms through the day, so keep your umbrella and rain gear handy all weekend.
Monday also looks wet. Storms will develop out in front of a cold front. As it tracks southward, so will the rain. Tuesday will see a few showers at the start of the day, but rain and clouds will decrease later into the afternoon. The cold front will mainly bring drier air. Dew points will drop from the low to mid-70s on Monday (very humid) to the low 60 (much better), and by Wednesday, mostly sunny skies return.
