Grant offers loan forgiveness for students on teaching track
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 18, 2019 at 7:36 AM CDT - Updated July 18 at 9:47 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Many of you know how expensive college can be but there’s help available to some UNA students!

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, a grant was awarded to the UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions.

This will allow for 20 masters students to participate in a loan forgiveness program.

Students participating in the program who graduate and enter a full-time job as a nursing educator will get up to 85 percent of their total loan forgiven!

