Grant offers loan forgiveness for students on teaching track

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Many of you know how expensive college can be but there’s help available to some UNA students!
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, a grant was awarded to the UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions.
This will allow for 20 masters students to participate in a loan forgiveness program.
Students participating in the program who graduate and enter a full-time job as a nursing educator will get up to 85 percent of their total loan forgiven!
For more information click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.