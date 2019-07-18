Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin honored at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday evening, the second human ever on the moon touched down in the Rocket City.
Buzz Aldrin appeared at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to a great deal of fanfare. He was escorted to his dinner before receiving an award for his service in the the realm of space exploration.
The gathering was for national politicians to trade ideas and techniques, and Aldrin shared some of his trademark humor.
“I have kind of a soft spot for elected officials, and when I say soft spot, we can take that a little loosely,” Aldrin said.
He said one of his favorite moments in the afterglow of Apollo 11 was how everyone across the world came together to celebrate the accomplishment.
