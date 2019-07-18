Decatur’s 2 high schools may serve as public storm shelters

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - You could soon be using one of the city’s new high schools as a storm shelter, in the event of a tornado!
An agreement under negotiation right now would allow the new Austin and Decatur High Schools to be used when they’re available during a tornado watch for Morgan County.
The city right now only has two public storm shelters, with a combined capacity of only 500.
Superintendent Michael Douglas says the Decatur City School Board would have to make the final agreement with the City Council.
Read more at Decatur Daily.
