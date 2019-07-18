Crime Stoppers: Car burglars sought after hitting NW Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you lock your car doors before you go to bed? Police say it’s one habit you need to have unless you want burglars rummaging through your valuables.
Surveillance video from Carson Lane in the Rutledge Heights neighborhood show several males searching for unlocked cars. Huntsville police say on June 27, they were caught on camera pulling on door handles. If vehicles were unlocked, they rummaged through.
If you can help identify them, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
