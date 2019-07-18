Bodum Bistro toasters recalled due to shock hazard

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you’re thinking about toasting a bagel for breakfast, you are going to want to stop and listen to this warning.
Certain two and four slice Bodum Bistro Toasters are being recalled due to a shock hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that the toaster can leak electric currents when operating at the maximum normal temperature.
These toasters were sold at stores like Crate and Barrel.
