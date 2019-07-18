Apollo 11 50th anniversary highlights Huntsville’s space legacy

"On both the robotic and human lander system, we're working with commercial and NASA for development there. We're also working on the space launch system for the Artemis program that's going to take our astronauts back to the lunar surface," Wright explained. "We're working on the Universal Stage Adapter which with fly on the Block 1B along with Operation Upper Stage and that's the rocket that will really enable the lunar exploration to get humans and the cargo that we need to the surface."