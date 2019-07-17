Teen charged with arson in Fayetteville public housing fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Fayetteville apartment fire from last week has been ruled as arson.
18-year-old Caleb Sawyers is charged with two counts of aggravated arson. He is in the Lincoln County Jail on $600,000 bond.
Firefighters say the spark came from a firework. It happened last Wednesday at a public housing development on Hamilton Street.
Witnesses say they saw someone throw the firework on top of the roof.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to an attic, but two units sustained smoke and water damage.
