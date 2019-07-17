Suspect shot by Fort Payne police officer

Police Lights
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 17, 2019 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 2:43 PM

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne police officer shot a suspect who fled police late Tuesday night.

Fort Payne police say they responded to a domestic call on Fischer Road Tuesday night. Police say a man fled the home and drove three to four miles to Dean Road.

Police say a Fort Payne police officer shot the suspect who was “using his car like a weapon” against law enforcement officers.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga.

Fort Payne police plan to release more information, including the suspect’s identity later Tuesday.

