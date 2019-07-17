Sprint customer accounts reportedly breached by hackers through Samsung website

Kansas City, Mo., television station WDAF reports Sprint confirmed the hack occurred, saying in a statement to the station that the company takes the matter very seriously, and “…in addition to the initial customer notification, Sprint is taking the extra step of separately sending letters to impacted customers to remind them to update their existing PINs and that a dedicated Care Team has been established for assistance. As a precautionary measure, we have also provided information on tools and resources that will help our customers safeguard their personal information.”