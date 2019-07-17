Sidney’s Safe Foundation in need of food donations

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - School starts back in just a few weeks and an organization out in the Shoals needs your help to feed some local children!
Our partners at the Times Daily tell us the food supply at Sidney's Safe in Florence is running low and donations are needed.
The organization helps feed students on weekends during the school year.
They need all types of food, ranging from canned pasta to peanut butter to instant oatmeal.
