Showers & storms today, then a major warm up

We have seen some scattered showers and storms moving through the Valley this morning and we are expecting to see more as we move through the remainder of the morning and afternoon today. Showers and storms may impact both the morning and afternoon commutes. The widest spread rain will likely be during the morning hours and by the afternoon things will become more scattered. Still a chance at storms most of the day today and then we will see things dwindle into the evening. Due to the rain and plenty of cloud cover through the day, we expect temperatures to be much cooler today. High temperatures will likely only be into the upper 70s and low 80s, but humidity will stay quite high.