Showers and storms into the afternoon, not as hot today

Showers and storms are tracking eastward, and are expected to weaken the farther eastward they travel. Additional development is anticipated for this afternoon, especially in northwest Alabama. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 12:30 PM for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties. By this evening's commute, the area should be mostly dry with cloudy conditions. Clouds and rain will keep highs from getting too hot. Afternoon highs will peak into the low 80s. A shower or two could continue tonight. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, with lows in the mid 70s.
Rain chances decrease through the rest of the workweek. Highs will be back in the low 90s Thursday and in the mid 90s Friday. This weekend will also have a slim chance for rain with highs in the low 90s.
Next week will have a soggy start, but a drier and cooler second half as cooler and drier air is expected to filter in on Wednesday. Highs on Monday starts in the upper 80s, but by Friday, highs will be in the mid 80s, with lows possibly in the mid 60s.
