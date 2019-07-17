Marshall Space Flight Center: past, present, future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Apollo 50th anniversary is personal for so many in the Rocket City. They were part of the program, they were school children who felt the Earth shake when the F1 engines were tested, or they are simply space enthusiasts who can’t wait for America to go back.
There was exhilaration in the air when almost 5,000 rockets were launched Tuesday in Huntsville, as some 2,500 people were there to watch.
For some people, it served as a reminder of where they were 50 years ago.
The King family made it a family reunion to remember a family member who worked on the Apollo. “I wish my dad was here, but he’s not so we’re going this in his honor,” says Jennifer King.
All of Dr. Wernher von Braun’s children witnessed the launch of Apollo 11, from Florida. For Margrit von Braun, it was her first launch. She described it as breathtaking. She just so happened to be on her honeymoon, so her sister had booked her the honeymoon suite in the Space Shuttle Inn to make sure she could be there.
The von Braun children were young, just like the wide-eyed, would-be rocket scientists and astronauts counting on the adults at this week’s rocket launch to set their sights high and far.
Marshall Space Flight Center’s Jody Singer says the SLS is going to back to the moon and on to Mars and will be ready in the not-too-distant future.
With manufacturing and testing underway and a three-year goal in sight, the work done 50 years ago is laying the groundwork for tomorrow.
Something the next generation is counting on.
