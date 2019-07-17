Huntsville drug trafficking suspect caught after vehicle pursuit in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man wanted in Huntsville was captured by DeKalb County deputies.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, On Tuesday, deputies with the criminal interdiction team tried to stop Lamaric Douglas, 30, of Huntsville, on Highway 117 near Hammondville for a traffic violation. Deputies say Douglas refused to stop, and proceeded on to Interstate 59 in the wrong direction, traveling southbound in the northbound lane.
Deputies say Douglas traveled a short distance at a high rate of speed before blowing a tire and wrecking on the side of the interstate. He was then apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
In his vehicle,
Deputies say they found oxycodone and Adderall pills, as well as digital scales with cocaine residue, in his vehicle.
It was later discovered that Douglas was wanted by the Huntsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office for 11 warrants, including three felony warrants for trafficking in cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony attempt to elude.
Douglas got new charges in DeKalb County of attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and criminal littering.
“This is a fine job by our Interdiction Team. The reckless actions of this suspect could have very well resulted in injury or death of an innocent person on the interstate,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release. “Our team did a great job of apprehending this suspect with no injury to themselves or others. We were happy to bring him to justice on his existing warrants and add some new charges for his actions.”
