Gov. Ivey awards $1.7M to help domestic violence, sex assault victims in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.75 million in grant funding to support a nonprofit organization that assists victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in north Alabama.
The grant will help Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc., located in Huntsville, to continue providing services to victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.
“We must work to ensure that victims of these horrific crimes can receive professional, caring support 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Ivey said. “I commend the Crisis Center’s staff for their dedication to those in need, and I am pleased to award this grant to help them continue their important work.”
The center provides a 24-hour telephone line, emergency shelter, counseling, forensic exams, referrals to other support agencies and other services to help victims get to safety and begin the recovery process.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in support of the Crisis Center and the extremely important work they do helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said ADECA director Kenneth Boswell.
Along with grant funding, the center relies on local, private donations to ensure services remain available year-round.
Gov. Ivey notified Curt Lindsley, president of the organization’s board, that the grant had been approved.
ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation development.
