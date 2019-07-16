Donald Watkins Sr. sentenced to 60 months in prison, Watkins Jr. sentenced to 27 months following multi-million dollar investment fraud and bank fraud scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge sentenced Donald Watkins Sr. to 60 months in prison on Tuesday.
The judge also ordered Watkins Sr. to pay restitution of over $14 million.
Donald Watkins Jr. was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $13 million in restitution, coherent with his father.
On Nov. 29, 2018, federal prosecutors indicted Birmingham Attorney Donald Watkins Jr. and his father Donald Watkins Sr. of Atlanta on 10 charges, including bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy.
The government accused the pair of lying to investors about where their money was going. The indictment says the Watkins team told investors their money would be used to help two companies grow internationally, but says the father and son team actually used the money to pay off personal tax obligations, loans, alimony, and clothing.
Watkins Sr. was one of the first people to publicly accuse former Governor Bentley of having an affair with his then-aide.
Condoleezza Rice and Charles Barkley were among the high profile witnesses who testified during the trial. Barkley says he was schemed out of millions of dollars. Rice testified Watkins told investors she was one of his business partners, which she said was not true.
Prosecutors had requested more than 17 years in prison for the 70-year-old Watkins. The judge said she felt that was too harsh. She also called Watkins’ request of just 24 months home confinement absurd. The judge told Watkins she struggled and prayed over the sentence, saying his age and the fact he was a first-time offender were big factors in her decision.
The judge ordered Watkins to report to prison by noon on Aug. 28.
Watkins’ son, Donald Watkins Jr., is scheduled to be sentenced later Tuesday afternoon.
