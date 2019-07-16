ADECA moves surplus property auctions online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You can now bid on state and federal surplus property year-round on the internet.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced they will move Alabama’s public surplus property auctions online starting this month.
“Moving our auctions online will allow for more items to be available to the public throughout the year and keep the division open for business longer,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “This will benefit the public by making our auction process more efficient.”
The Surplus Property Program through ADECA’s Surplus Property Division collects property declared “excess” by state and federal agencies.
They first sell the excess property at greatly reduced prices to public entities and nonprofit organizations before posting unsold items online for public auctions.
ADECA says it has approximately $50 million in inventory at any given time. Items range from vehicles to furniture to cell phones to tools to aircraft and everything in between.
Current state property is available at www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus, and federal property for auction is available at www.GSAauctions.gov.
