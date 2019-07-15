SECMD19: Florida, LSU and Missouri take the stage

HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - The excitement of SEC Media Days has begun in Hoover.
Florida, LSU and Missouri took the mics Monday afternoon.
Much of the attention was around new Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant. He's more or less the poster child of the new transfer rule in college football. After two years behind Deshaun Watson at Clemson, one year as the starter and playoff caliber quarterback, he lost the job to freshman Trevor Lawrence in 2018 and transferred out four games into the season.
There are a lot of opinions on whether or not the transfer rule is beneficial for college football.
For Bryant, thanks to the rule he will be the starter in his final year of eligibility.
“People were telling me that everyone was labeling it the Kelly Bryant rule, and I was like ‘oh, I didn’t know that was a thing.’ I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but not a lot of people agree with it,” Bryant said. “For me, it’s been a tool that I feel like has pretty much changed my life in a way in sense. So, I thank God for the timing of it because two years prior, there wasn’t this rule so I don’t know what I would have did.”
Bottom line was this was the final year of eligibility for the grad transfer, and he’s trying to be NFL ready.
LSU was the lone team in the west to take the stage Monday. The Tigers are going into their third full year under the direction of Ed Orgeron.
In the 2018 season, Alabama blanked the Bengal Tigers 29-0 in what was one of the most anticipated games of the season.
Someone asked returning signal caller Joe Burrow about that game and whether or not LSU focuses on Alabama at all.
"Obviously last year was not very fun playing Alabama. They kicked our butts. I think if you go into a year saying ‘we're gonna focus on this team, we're gonna beat this team,’ you've kind of handcuffed yourself in every other game,” Burrow said. “I think if we go into the season thinking we're gonna dominate every team in front of us then that's the recipe for victory and if you don't I don't think you can focus on one team going into the year."
Burrow is coming off a season where he passed for just shy of 2900 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
The Florida Gators, like LSU, won 10 games last season in Dan Mullen’s first year as the head coach. Mullen has always had success in developing quarterbacks. Feleipe Franks had 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season.
“He understands his skill set better and knows how to utilize his skills within the offense,” Mullen said. “He understands the offensive system as a whole better to go make plays within that system.”
“He’s in the meeting room with the quarterbacks, you need to do this, you need to do this, hands on kind of guy,” Franks said. “I love that. That’s kind of how I learned. He did a good job with me personally and just helping me grow in that way.”
Nine different quarterbacks from the SEC will talk throughout the week at Media Days.
In other news, Commissioner Greg Sankey made the announcement that SEC Media Days will be in Atlanta next year and Nashville the year after.
