Suicide call leads to standoff at Madison apartment complex
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 16, 2019 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 4:37 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A standoff at a Madison apartment complex is over. And the subject is in critical condition.

Madison police say they responded to a call about a suicidal person at Charleston Oaks Apartments on Kyser Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside,

Police say they heard a single gunshot. When they entered the home, they found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers fired any shots.

