Suicide call leads to standoff at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A standoff at a Madison apartment complex is over. And the subject is in critical condition.
Madison police say they responded to a call about a suicidal person at Charleston Oaks Apartments on Kyser Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside,
Police say they heard a single gunshot. When they entered the home, they found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No officers fired any shots.
