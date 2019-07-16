Nina, Pinta replicas to berth in Florence for tours

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships Nina and Pinta will land in the Tennessee Valley.
They are set to arrive at the the Florence Harbor Marina. Starting on Wednesday, you can take your family to tour the sailing museums.
It will cost you between $6.50 and $8.50 to tour the ships.
According to our partners at the Times Daily you will need to act fast since the ships will only be in Florence until July 24.
