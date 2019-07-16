New veteran health care laws and rules

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A solution for vets who live nowhere near the nearest VA clinic. A new law called the Mission Act expands health care options for vets.
If you have to drive more than 30 minutes for primary or mental health care, or 60 minutes for specialty care, you would have the ability to choose if you’d like to come to the VA or if you’d like to go to someone outside that is in the network with TriWest," said Birmingham medical director Stacy Vasquez.
“It will allow them opportunities to utilize urgent care facilities. Especially when an outpatient clinic like this is operational Monday through Friday and the veteran might actually have a need on the weekend or after hours,” said Dr. Sarah Wilkinson.
If you’re a veteran, it’s important to know you must have a referral from a VA doctor before you get care from someone else.
“They’re going to need an authorization from the VA to get that care, so they need to call first, except for emergency room care. Emergency room care they can go to the closest facility in that emergency,” said Vasquez.
We talked with veterans to get their opinion on the change.
“A lot of people don’t live close enough to Huntsville to go and Huntsville just got this. People had been going to Birmingham for years, so they may need it closer, or their own doctor they can go back to,” said Vietnam veteran Tom Keeton.
If you’re a veteran and have any questions about the Mission Act make sure you call employees at the VA, to get all your questions answered.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.