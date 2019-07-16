New auto supplier building plant, bringing jobs to Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama continues to solidify itself as a destination for the automotive industry with a new plant announcing Tuesday that it will set up shop and bring dozens of jobs with it.
The company, Motus Integrated Technologies, will build a $15 million facility in Gadsden, located about 65 miles northeast of Birmingham in Etowah County.
A Teir 1 automotive supplier that builds interior parts such as headliners and armrests for multiple car makers, Motus is expected to create upwards of 90 jobs. Average pay is expected to be in the range of $20 per hour.
The selected site is close to a heavy concentration of automotive manufacturing facilities within the region, as well as several current and potential customers, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said.
Alabama is home to plants for major manufactures including Mercedes (Tuscaloosa County), Honda (Talladega County), Hyundai (Montgomery County), and soon-to-be Mazda/Toyota in Huntsville not far from a Toyota engine plant. That doesn’t include the list of dozens of suppliers across the state.
Construction on the Motus plant will start in coming weeks with completion expected in mid-2020.
