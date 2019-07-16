More thunderstorms likely Wednesday

Scattered rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will wind down after sunset tonight. Lows will be warm in the middle 70s. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day on Wednesday. Clouds will keep temperatures a little bit cooler in the middle 80s. Storms will end late Wednesday evening with lows in the middle 70s.
A ridge of high pressure will build in for the end of the week and will not only boost temperatures but will also leave us with drier skies. The heat index on Thursday and Friday will be over 100 degrees. A heat advisory may be issued.
The weekend ahead will have many dry hours and will be very hot. Scattered storms are possible both afternoons.
