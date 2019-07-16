More accusers come forward in lawsuit against Decatur doctor

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four more accusers have come forward in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against Decatur rheumatologist Dr. Michael Dick.
The original complaint filed against Dick in 2018 included six women, the second complaint included 27, the newest includes 31.
The newest victims in the lawsuit make similar allegations. The women say Dick would grope and kiss them during appointments. The complaint also says that Dick would ask them to pull their clothes down unnecessarily.
- Uninvited hugging
- Rubbing of Plaintiffs’ legs, breasts, buttocks, and genitals, both above and beneath their clothing
- Inappropriate comments on their looks and bodies
- Kisses on the forehead, mouth, and even on their bare buttocks
- Pulling off clothes or pulling clothes down to expose breasts, buttocks and genital areas unnecessarily
- Rubbing his obviously erect penis against different parts of their bodies
The lawsuit against Dick also includes nurses, partners, and other staff attached to the clinic. The lawsuit alleges they knew about Dick’s alleged sexual misconduct and did nothing.
Some of the most shocking allegations contained in the lawsuit come from two of its original filers. Two women identified as Mary and Jane Doe claim they were patients of Dick in 2017. Jane Doe takes care of disabled relative Mary Doe. According to the lawsuit Dick groped Mary Doe while Jane Doe was at his practice for an appointment. The lawsuit alleges Dick also had inappropriate sexual contact with Jane Doe during the visit.
His medical license is currently suspended.
