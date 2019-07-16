Memorial fountain will honor NASA retirees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Marshall Space Flight Center employees will be honored with a new memorial fountain at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The space exploration memorial will sit in the shadow of the rockets on display outside the Center.
The Marshall Space Flight Center Retirees Association is currently working with a company to design the fountain.
The names of former NASA and Marshall Space Flight Center retirees will be memorialized at the base of the fountain. But the Marshall Retirees Association needs your help! Some 15,000 names have been submitted so far, but there are thousands more who have helped make the space program what it is today.
If you or a loved one would like to have a name added to the memorial, click here for more information. You can also find kiosks throughout the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to sign up.
All former NASA employees and contractors are eligible to be added.
The space exploration memorial will be funded by tax-deductible contributions from individuals and companies.
