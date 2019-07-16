Mayor tells Kirby: ‘You’re a nut!’ after councilman suggests independent water tests

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A war of words in Decatur between a councilman and the mayor.
Charles Kirby says the mayor isn’t doing enough to protect people from 3M chemicals.
The mayor called Kirby a nut! According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, this happened in Monday night’s council meeting.
Kirby is proposing hiring an independent agency to test Decatur's water.
He says he doesn’t trust what 3M says. You may remember last week, 3M said it would evaluate three closed landfills to see if there are hazardous materials there from the company.
Mayor Bowling said he believes Kirby is trying to scare people, and that the water is safe.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
